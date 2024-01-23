NFL Rumors: How Involved Is Jonathan Kraft In Patriots Coaching Searches?

Jerod Mayo has been hard at work in assembling his coaching staff, reportedly interviewing multiple candidates for Patriots coordinator openings.

But how much input is New England’s head coach receiving from ownership?

Jonathan Kraft, president of the Kraft Group and son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, has been a hot topic since the de-facto firing of Bill Belichick earlier this month. Multiple reports indicate that the younger Kraft desires more influence in football decisions, and that his increased meddling in recent years angered Belichick. Jonathan Kraft’s mysterious absence during Mayo’s introductory news conference also generated headlines.

That leads us to Tuesday, when Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard posted this on the X platform:

“A patriots source stresses that Jonathan Kraft has not been involved in the coordinator hiring process. ‘Jerod is doing that.’ “

The Patriots hadn’t made any coordinator hirings as of Tuesday afternoon.

However, at least one report claimed that defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is a “strong favorite” for the defensive coordinator job. Potential favorites for the offensive and special teams coordinator openings remain unclear.

