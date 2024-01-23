Patriots Coaching Searches: Updated List Of Candidate Interviews

This might be the week that sees the Patriots make multiple hires for their open coordinator positions.

We’ll spare you the nitty-gritty on the NFL’s hiring guidelines, but just know teams now have no timeline restrictions in satisfying the Rooney Rule. The week began with multiple franchises making coordinator hires, and there likely will be more announcements as the week progresses.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the candidates whom New England already has interviewed (or reportedly will interview) for its coordinator openings.

Here’s the updated list as of Tuesday morning, along with each candidate’s most recent job title:

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

— Nick Caley (Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach)

— Zac Robinson (Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/QBs coach)

— Dan Pitcher (Cincinnati Bengals QBs coach)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

— DeMarcus Covington (Patriots defensive line coach)

— Christian Parker (Denver Broncos defensive backs coach)

— Michael Hodges (New Orleans Saints linebackers coach)

— Tem Lukabu (Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

— Thomas McGaughey (New York Giants special teams coordinator)

— Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator)

— Jeremy Springer (Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach)

One name we didn’t include: linebackers coach Steve Belichick. Bill Belichick’s oldest son was offered a chance to stay in New England, but it’s unclear what his role would be. His brother, safeties coach Brian Belichick, also was given the opportunity to remain with the Patriots.

We’ll update this list as more reports about the Patriots’ coaching searches file in.