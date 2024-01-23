Patriots Coaching Searches: Updated List Of Candidate Interviews

This might be the week that sees the Patriots make multiple hires for their open coordinator positions.

We’ll spare you the nitty-gritty on the NFL’s hiring guidelines, but just know teams now have no timeline restrictions in satisfying the Rooney Rule. The week began with multiple franchises making coordinator hires, and there likely will be more announcements as the week progresses.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the candidates whom New England already has interviewed (or reportedly will interview) for its coordinator openings.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 1/23, 11:38am
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+153
Sun 1/28, 3:00 PM
BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
-185

Here’s the updated list as of Tuesday morning, along with each candidate’s most recent job title:

Story continues below advertisement

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
— Nick Caley (Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach)
— Zac Robinson (Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/QBs coach)
— Dan Pitcher (Cincinnati Bengals QBs coach)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
— DeMarcus Covington (Patriots defensive line coach)
— Christian Parker (Denver Broncos defensive backs coach)
— Michael Hodges (New Orleans Saints linebackers coach)
— Tem Lukabu (Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach)

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
— Thomas McGaughey (New York Giants special teams coordinator)
— Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator)
— Jeremy Springer (Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach)

More Patriots coverage from pats pulpit

Patriots offseason preview: What to do at quarterback
Patriots coaching interview tracker
Is answer to Patriots’ biggest problem in Chicago?
Pat's Pulpit SB Nation

One name we didn’t include: linebackers coach Steve Belichick. Bill Belichick’s oldest son was offered a chance to stay in New England, but it’s unclear what his role would be. His brother, safeties coach Brian Belichick, also was given the opportunity to remain with the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ll update this list as more reports about the Patriots’ coaching searches file in.

More Football:

Patriots Coaching Searches: Updated List Of Candidate Interviews

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images