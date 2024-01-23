Don’t be surprised if the Patriots have a new defensive coordinator by the end of the week.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Tuesday reported that DeMarcus Covington is the “strong favorite” to land the job. New England recently interviewed Covington, the franchise’s defensive line coach for the last four seasons.

“The Patriots’ coordinator spots could get filled this week,” Breer wrote. “The first domino to fall could be DeMarcus Covington landing the defensive coordinator job. Covington, as it stands right now, is a strong favorite, and brings seven years of experience working in the building to the table — the past five as a defensive position coach alongside new head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots could also seek Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker or Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, both of whom interviewed for the coordinator job, to the defensive staff with Covington.”

Alexander’s interview previously was unreported. The Patriots reportedly also have interviewed, or planned to interview, Michael Hodges and Tem Lukabu for the D-coordinator opening.

Hodges and Lukabu most recently worked as New Orleans Saints linebackers coach and Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach, respectively.

You can click here for a full, updated list of New England’s coordinator interviews.