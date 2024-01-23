Patriots Rumors: New Details On Possible Offensive Staff Setup

The Patriots’ offensive coaching staff will look a lot different in 2024.

As of Tuesday afternoon, New England had interviewed, or planned to interview, three candidates for its offensive coordinator opening: Nick Caley, Zac Robinson and Dan Pitcher. Caley and Robinson coached tight ends and quarterbacks, respectively, for the Los Angeles Rams last season, whereas Pitcher was the Cincinnati Bengals’ QBs coach.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Tuesday offered additional insight into the Patriots’ coaching search, including some new details.

“Former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who worked in the same job for the Los Angeles Rams last year, interviewed for the job Monday,” wrote Breer, who added DeMarcus Covington is the “strong favorite” for the D-coordinator job. “And Robinson interviews Tuesday. And I think it’s possible the Patriots hire one of these ‘riser’ types as coordinator, with a senior offensive assistant backstopping him.”

Breer added: “I could also see Mayo adding an older assistant with head coaching experience as he settles into the job.”

Unless the Patriots rehire Josh McDaniels, they’ll have a fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons. That’s not ideal, but it’s the reality of the situation.

