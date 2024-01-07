The 2023 Patriots season will reach a merciful — and fascinating — conclusion Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

New England will host the New York Jets in what might be Bill Belichick’s final game with the Patriots. Current forecasts call for Foxboro, Mass., to see snow throughout the afternoon, adding further intrigue to an already intriguing matchup.

Bailey Zappe will make his sixth consecutive start at quarterback for the Patriots, while the Jets will turn to Trevor Siemian.

Will New England earn its 16th straight win over the Jets, or will New York spoil Belichick’s potential Patriots farewell? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV | FOX Live

Featured image via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images