If the New England Patriots want Zac Robinson to become the organization’s next offensive coordinator, it seems they’re going to have to fight for him.

Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, reportedly will interview with the Patriots on Tuesday. After that meeting, Robinson, who is viewed as one of the hottest candidates this offseason, reportedly will have at least two more interviews.

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have put in slips to interview Robinson for their offensive coordinator position, as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday. Robinson previously received interest from the New Orleans Saints and Bears, though it was reported Monday that Chicago filled its position.

Robinson has worked under Rams head coach Sean McVay since 2019. He served as LA’s assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant receivers coach before landing his current role.

The Patriots selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

