There’s another name potentially to keep an eye on as the Patriots search for a new defensive coordinator.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday reported New England could be interested in Sean Desai, who was fired by the Eagles over the weekend. The Patriots didn’t have an interview scheduled with Desai as of early Monday afternoon.

“Could see Desai getting a NE DC interview,” Bedard wrote on the X platform. “Has some fans in the building.”

Philadelphia hired Desai as its defensive coordinator last offseason. Desai was stripped of his play-calling duties late in the season, with Matt Patricia serving as the de facto defensive coordinator over the final six games, including the Eagles’ first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Story continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old Desai spent time with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks before joining the Eagles. He also worked for four programs at the collegiate level, including one season as Boston College’s running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

The Patriots previously interviewed Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker and New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges for their D-coordinator vacancy. New England also interviewed D-line coach DeMarcus Covington, who reportedly is “well-positioned” for the promotion.

The Patriots haven’t given anyone the title of defensive coordinator since Patricia held the job in 2017.