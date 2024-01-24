Potential Patriots Offensive Coordinator Takes Promotion With Bengals

A day after reportedly having an offensive coordinator interview with the New England Patriots, Dan Pitcher got a new job.

It just didn’t come with the Patriots.

Pitcher, who spent the previous four seasons as the Bengals’ quarterbacks coach, received a promotion from Cincinnati on Wednesday with the franchise naming him as the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Pitcher takes over for Brian Callahan, who left the Bengals to become the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Pitcher was a sought-after candidate for offensive coordinator positions early in the offseason. He not only interviewed with the Patriots, but also reportedly met with the Las Vegas Raiders and was linked to the New Orleans Saints.

Story continues below advertisement

It was never a likely scenario that Pitcher would end up with the Patriots. He gets the position he wanted with an organization he’s familiar with — Pitcher has been an assistant with the Bengals for the last eight seasons — and gets to work with one of the top offenses in the league featuring the dynamic duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Patriots search for a new offensive coordinator, which will be their fourth in as many seasons, now continues on without Pitcher. It seems like former Patriots assistant and Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley along with Sean McVay disciple Zac Robinson are the frontrunners at the moment for the job.