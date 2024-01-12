Teams still alive in the postseason primarily focused on the Super Bowl, but multiple coaches took time to reflect on the impact Bill Belichick had on the New England Patriots and the NFL.

Andy Reid admitted Belichick is the “best I’ve gone against” and praised him, Pete Carroll and Nick Saban for their influences on the defensive side of the ball — Carroll was fired by the Seattle Seahawks and Saban retired as Alabama head coach. Mike McDaniel also offered high praise for the former Patriots head coach and admitted it was a time of “mourning” for his New England departure.

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams fell short against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. McVay admitted the loss was a “humbling experience,” and he had nothing but respect when talking about Belichick’s legacy in the league.

“Coach Belichick, you know, he has been so great to me,” McVay told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “You start in this business and you’re a fan of the coaches. I had such respect and admiration. Obviously, it was a really humbling experience in the Super Bowl in ’18. But the relationship that we’ve been able to develop, the way you can almost feel, like, he’s done so much for this game that it almost felt like he was giving back to the game with the information that he shares and how he has always treated me. That sure means a lot.

“… The results are one thing, but it’s just the consistency over time. You talk to (offensive line coach) Ryan Wendell, you talk to tight ends coach (Nick Caley), and the people that — Shane Waldron — the people that have really worked with him year in and year out, and the admiration and just how impressive everything that he can do (is), and that he has done, and that he still does it at such a high level. …”

McVay revealed he maintained a close relationship with Belichick after the Super Bowl LIII loss.

“I think it was more of, you just felt there was a willingness,” McVay said. “I got connected with him through Jedd Fisch. And Jedd’s a close friend of mine, what an amazing job he did. We got connected, and I was just so grateful for how willing and open (Belichick) was when we first ended up spending some time together. There was, obviously, a lot of respect on my end. But there was just a willingness to share, and to answer questions and to provide perspective that nobody but him really can provide. That was something that I’ll always appreciate. He’s been consistent with that throughout. I’ve just enjoyed the interactions that have occurred. I can’t speak for him, but it’s been a special thing. I’d be surprised if he’s not still coaching, because of the way that he does it at such a high level.”

When McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead were caught laughing at the Patriots for drafting Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles head coach reached out to Belichick. Snead also attempted to clear the air about the situation, too.

The appreciation for Belichick will continue until he finds a new home, which McVay jokingly hoped would be for an AFC side.