The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick mutually agreed to part ways Thursday, opting to announce the decision in a press conference at Gillette Stadium.

It was shocking, but what really pushed forward that feeling were the closing words of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“It’ll be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on the sideline,” Kraft said. “But I will continue to wish him continued success, except when he plays our beloved Patriots.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/11, 3:28pm
Miami Dolphins
MIA
+186
Sat 1/13, 8:00 PM
KC -4.5 O/U 45
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
-228

It sounds like Nantucket will have to wait.

Story continues below advertisement

Did anyone really expect Belichick to retire? No, but it’s still weird hearing that there are plans for him to coach elsewhere. It reportedly was never “realistic” for a trade to go down, so the expectation is that Belichick will be entered into the free-agency pool along with everyone else.

It won’t take long for him to find a gig, we’re sure.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Patriots:

Mike McDaniel ‘Mourning’ Bill Belichick’s Patriots Departure

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images