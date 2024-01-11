The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick mutually agreed to part ways Thursday, opting to announce the decision in a press conference at Gillette Stadium.

It was shocking, but what really pushed forward that feeling were the closing words of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“It’ll be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on the sideline,” Kraft said. “But I will continue to wish him continued success, except when he plays our beloved Patriots.”

It sounds like Nantucket will have to wait.

Did anyone really expect Belichick to retire? No, but it’s still weird hearing that there are plans for him to coach elsewhere. It reportedly was never “realistic” for a trade to go down, so the expectation is that Belichick will be entered into the free-agency pool along with everyone else.

It won’t take long for him to find a gig, we’re sure.