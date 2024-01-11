Three long-time head coaches departed their teams this week, including Bill Belichick parting ways with the New England Patriots.

That left Andy Reid as the oldest coach in the NFL, at least until Belichick finds another home. The Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, but the 68-year-old took time out of his news conference to acknowledge Pete Carroll leaving the Seattle Seahawks and Belichick leaving New England.

“Those are two great coaches. I mentioned after our game, Bill’s the best I’ve ever gone against,” Reid told reporters, per team video. “I don’t if they’re done coaching or not. They’re done at their particular spots but great coaches, phenomenal coaches.”

Reid had similar control Belichick had with the Patriots when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the kind of power the Chiefs head coach understood can be tough to handle.

“That’s a tough thing to do for that long,” Reid said. “He did well, though, great.”

Nick Saban reportedly is expected to retire and end his longtime tenure as Alabama head coach. Reid acknowledged the impact Saban, Carroll and Belichick had on their defenses that made their teams great.

“I put Pete in that with the whole Seattle-3 deal they had going,” Reid said. “Those guys are tough to compete against because of that. They’re great adjusters for you. You’re throwing one thing at them on one side. They’re throwing some stuff back at you. They did a nice job adjusting.”

Reid could face Belichick two times a season if the Los Angeles Chargers rumors end up being true, though that’s something Travis Kelce was strongly against.