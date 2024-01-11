While several New England Patriots may have been prepared for a coaching change on Wednesday, it had nothing to do with Bill Belichick.

Instead, several players who played their college ball at the University of Alabama learned that legendary head coach Nick Saban retired after seven career national championships.

The 72-year-old developed several NFL stars, including impact players who found their way to New England with the Patriots.

Quarterback Mac Jones won a title during the 2020 season with Saban at Alabama, which boosted his stock to where he eventually became the Patriots’ first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones shared his appreciation for his college coach on Instagram.

“Thank you for believing in me,” Jones wrote. Thank you for teaching me the process. Thank you for the invaluable football and life lessons you taught me and so many other players, coaches, families, friends and fans. Thank you to the greatest college coach of all time. Roll Tide Forever Coach!”

On the defensive side of the ball, Christian Barmore and Mack Wilson Sr. each took to their Instagram stories to react to the news.

To the Undisputed 🐐.. THANK YOU for taking a chance on a kid from right down the road. #RollTide4L ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TwPozxkeDT — MWS (@MackWilSr) January 11, 2024

Additionally, three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower shared his congratulations to Saban on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Enjoy retirement Nicky my boy! Hell of a damn coaching career. Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams #RMFT pic.twitter.com/jJVGqAnoZJ — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 10, 2024

With one legend in Saban stepping away, could another groundbreaking coaching change come with Belichick?