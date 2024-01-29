Taylor Swift apparently doesn’t have any hard feelings toward Tony Romo over the former quarterback’s recent slips of the tongue.

CBS broadcasted a handful of Kansas City Chiefs games in recent weeks, and in turn, Romo was tasked with adding a little commentary about the country’s most talked-about power couple. And on multiple occasions, the former Dallas Cowboys star indicated Swift and Travis Kelce are married, even though the A-listers only are a few months into dating.

Those flubs evidently didn’t bother Swift, who praised Romo for doing a “great job” in the broadcast booth after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win on Sunday, per Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein. Romo returned serve by complimenting the music megastar, and the two fist-bumped before Kelce and company received the Lamar Hunt Trophy at M&T Bank Stadium.

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

There’s a chance Romo and Swift will meet on the gridiron again in a few weeks. The four-time Pro Bowl selection and Jim Nantz will be on the call when CBS airs the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

And even though Swift’s upcoming tour schedule isn’t particularly favorable as it relates to her football fandom, the 12-time Grammy Award winner is expected to travel across the world to watch her boyfriend play on the NFL’s biggest stage in Las Vegas.