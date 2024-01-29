There was no way Taylor Swift would miss Super Bowl LVIII now that the Kansas City Chiefs are headed there following their 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game on Sunday.

Not even being on another continent the day before will stop the music icon from attending.

Swift has a concert scheduled to take the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tokyo, Japan. But thanks to Tokyo being 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII is taking place on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, she will have plenty of time to hop on her private jet and make it to Allegiant Stadium for kickoff.

Swift, who is dating star tight end Travis Kelce, has taken the NFL world by storm with her appearances at Chiefs games this season. Swift has attended all three of Kansas City’s playoff games.

Perhaps she has become the good luck charm for Kelce and the Chiefs. Kelce made NFL postseason history against the Ravens with a sensational performance of 11 receptions for 116 yards with one touchdown while the Chiefs will make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.

Super Bowl LVIII could even be the last game of Kelce’s storied career and allow him to ride off into the sunset with Swift by his side.