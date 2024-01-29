The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is set, and if you go back to September, this year’s big-game showdown should come as no surprise.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will make their way to Las Vegas to battle on Feb. 11 in a matchup of two of the NFL’s best teams not only this season but over the last few years. Both of these teams entered the 2023 campaign with high expectations. The Chiefs were the Super Bowl favorites at 6-1, and the 49ers weren’t far behind at 10-1. That number got even shorter as the season progressed, especially as other favorites Philadelphia, Buffalo and Cincinnati saw their odds take a hit for one reason or another.

It hasn’t been a perfectly straight line to Sin City for either team, though. The Chiefs have looked downright fragile at points this season, perhaps the most vulnerable their dynasty has ever looked. The 49ers, meanwhile, endured a three-game losing streak midway through the season and trailed by a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the divisional round and 17 at halftime in the championship game before staging late-game comebacks.

There are myriad storylines to dive into as the two-week runup to Super Bowl Sunday unfolds, but here’s what we’re looking at from a betting standpoint coming off championship weekend.

(Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

(-1.5) San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Moneyline: San Francisco (-118), Kansas City (+100)

Total: 47.5

ATS record (counting playoffs)

Kansas City: 12-7-1 (3-0 as underdog)

San Francisco: 9-10-0 (9-10 as favorite)

Over/under record:

Kansas City: 6-14-0

San Francisco: 11-8

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.