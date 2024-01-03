FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said he expected Trent Brown to practice Wednesday. But when the Patriots hit the field two hours later, Brown was nowhere to be seen.

The big left tackle was absent during the open media portion of New England’s first Week 18 practice.

Brown was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, marking his fourth DNP in an eight-game span. He has started just one game since the end of October and has not seen a full gameday workload since Week 8.

Asked Wednesday morning whether he expected to have Brown at practice, Belichick replied: “Uh, yeah, I don’t think he’s on the injury report.”

Brown’s official practice status won’t be clear until the Patriots release their injury report Wednesday afternoon, but at this point, he doesn’t look likely to play in Sunday’s finale against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. That could mean he’s played his final snap in a Patriots uniform, as the 30-year-old is an impending free agent and said he plans to test the market.

Defensive back Myles Bryant also was missing during Wednesday’s open media window. The Patriots’ top slot corner, Bryant has appeared in every game over the last two seasons and ranks fourth among New England defenders in snaps played, trailing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers and tight end Hunter Henry both were present at practice after sitting out the last two games with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Wide receiver DeVante Parker also practiced after exiting the Buffalo loss with injured ribs.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their final two practices of the season on Thursday and Friday before welcoming the Jets to Gillette on Sunday.