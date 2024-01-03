The Patriots’ top locker room leader said he has “no issues” with Trent Brown amid critiques of the offensive tackle’s commitment and work ethic.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater praised Brown after New England made him a healthy scratch for Sunday’s Week 17 loss in Buffalo.

“Look, I’m not in the room with the linemen or the offense, but Trent has been a stand-up guy,” Slater said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand.” “He’s come into work. He’s come in ready and prepared. He worked hard this offseason.

“Obviously, he was playing some really good football in the early portion of the year and unfortunately had some injuries, but I have no issues with Trent. I enjoy being around him, I’ve enjoyed playing with him and that’s all I can really say.”

Head coach Bill Belichick declined to explain why Brown was left out of the lineup despite being removed from the injury report, saying only that the Patriots “activated the players (they) wanted to play.”

Multiple reports indicated Brown’s buy-in waned following midseason injuries to his ankle and knee. The time he missed following those injuries prevented him from earning any of the $6.5 million in playing-time incentives included in his contract.

Brown sat out four of the Patriots’ last eight games and has made just one start since Halloween. The 30-year-old is set to hit free agency in March and said he plans to test the market.