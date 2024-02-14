Bill O’Brien will be sticking around New England but will be donning different colors on the sidelines at Chestnut Hill.

The former Patriots offensive coordinator will be the head coach of the Boston College Eagles next season, and he reportedly will bring in longtime assistant Will Lawing with him. The hire should revamp the school’s football program, and it received a resounding endorsement from Bill Belichick.

“My relationship with Bill spans nearly three decades,” Belichick said in a statement released by Boston College. “Of all the coaches I have worked with, few possess Bill’s experience and success at both the college and NFL levels. As he has proven each step of his career, Bill is a leader of young men and an outstanding communicator. He is tough, smart, passionate and a great choice to lead the Boston College football program while also serving as an outstanding representative of the BC community.”

Wednesday’s statement was Belichick’s first comment since he parted ways with the Patriots. The former New England head coach went through this year’s NFL coaching cycle without a job and won’t be on the sidelines for a team for the first time in decades.

It’s unknown if Belichick will make the immediate jump to a media career during the 2024 season, but it’s probably safe to say he’ll have plenty of time to catch the Patriots and Boston College next season.