Multiple owners in the National Football League reportedly have started to back-channel with Bill Belichick.

Belichick, who was passed over by the seven organizations that had coaching vacancies this offseason, remains on the open market. Many already have speculated that Belichick could land a job after the 2024 campaign, and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero took it a step further with a report on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The expectation now within the league is Belichick is coaching somewhere come 2025,” Pelissero said on “NFL GameDay.”

“In fact, I am told shortly after the Falcons opted to hire Raheem Morris over Belichick several weeks ago, multiple owners reached out to Belichick about next year’s hiring cycle.”

When Pelissero was asked if he meant owners who have coaches in place for the 2024 campaign, the NFL insider responded: “That’s generally how it works.”

Belichick is a mere 15 wins shy of breaking Don Shula’s all-time wins record, a benchmark Pelissero expressed he was “motivated” to reach.

Belichick drew interest this offseason from the Washington Commanders and Falcons, who he interviewed with twice. One of the reported reasons the Falcons went with Morris over Belichick was because the 71-year-old asked for control of personnel, but Atlanta owner Arthur Blank shut down that theory and said Belichick was open to working with whoever he was asked to work with.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who believes Belichick will return in 2025, floated three historic franchises as landing spots: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.