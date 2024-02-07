Football will look awfully different next fall after Nick Saban and Bill Belichick moved from their long time posts at Alabama and the New England Patriots, respectively.

In departures from their coaching homes, one of the men already has his next venture decided with Saban joining ESPN as an analyst, primarily with the “College Gameday” show on Saturday mornings. As for Belichick, his immediate future is less certain after missing out on NFL coaching vacancies this offseason.

If Belichick were to follow Saban to the media realm, he would be more than qualified. The six-time Super Bowl champion won an Emmy award for his work with NFL Network during the “NFL 100” special. Without a solidified coaching future, returning to that chair may be in Belichick’s best interest.

Whether he fits best as a studio analyst or a commentator, the possibilities for Belichick as a broadcaster would be endless. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg even reacted to the idea of a dream scenario of the two legendary coaches hosting a podcast together on the world of football.

“Do they need a host? I can do that,” Greenberg floated on his ESPN show. “I would be a very good host for that. Saban likes me. I don’t know if Bill likes me. With Bill and I, our relationship has always been OK. … That podcast would be good.”

Saban gets ready to tour the nation within college football while Belichick prepares for his next football chapter.