The Dallas Cowboys were speculated to be a landing spot for Bill Belichick even before Mike McCarthy’s team failed to win their playoff opener at AT&T Stadium against the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.

Immediately after Dallas was dealt another earlier-than-expected exit, Belichick again was linked to Jerry Jones and viewed as a potential McCarthy replacement in 2024.

And now, as we sit here in the days following Super Bowl LVIII, Belichick still is being rumored as a possible hire for the Cowboys during the 2025 coaching cycle. McCarthy, who has one year left on his contract, remains at the helm, but Belichick is available after not landing any of the seven NFL head-coaching openings this offseason.

So, when sports handicapper Brandon Lang went on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” show during Super Bowl week and said he had a “bomb” for the Boston audience — Belichick to the Cowboys being referred to as such — many didn’t take it to be too notable.

New England Patriots fans, like all football enthusiasts, had heard the same for months, after all. And it prompted many to sound off in the comments section on NESN.com.

“Hardly a ‘bomb.’ Several people have predicted that scenario playing out. Might play out. Might not. But certainly not the first time this was tossed out there as a possibility,” David wrote.

Molon added: “Thought (he’d) be there this year. Not much of a bomb.”

Keith agreed: “For the love of all that is holy, I said that to a friend that Jerry was after BB during the Cowboys playoff game a couple of weeks ago. Definitely not a ‘bomb.’ “

Others, though, had a different take. Some viewed the Cowboys as the perfect fit since “both are losers,” and others predicted Belichick and Jones would never work.

“(Belichick) and the Cowboys deserve each other.Both are losers!!” Paul commented. “Let’s be real about this (Belichick) situation.The man is below average without great players. The last 4 years makes that statement true.He was a loser in Cleveland for 5 years,then he came to New England with great players,won a few SB rings and now that they are all gone he is back to loserville..lt is soooo obvious that teams only win with great players regardless of who the coach is. See Greg Popovich for example….”

Don added: “Hahaha these Belichick fanboys are hilarious. Belichick and Jerry Jones would basically be like mixing bleach + vinegar, it would be toxic as hell. If Belichick wants full power and control, why would he go to the team owner least likely to give him full power and control. Thats why Falcons didnt work out. Folks keep saying Belichick ‘turned the job down’ as if thats a win for BB. He ‘turned the job down’ because they weren’t going to let him be the (head coach) & (general manager). Why would Atlanta give him the dual role when even Robert Kraft said ‘OK thats enough, you cant be both anymore.’ “

Belichick has been linked to the Cowboys, but Dallas is not alone. There are a few “historic” franchises that have been floated as potential landing spots, and all of them currently have head coaches with futures that are up in the air entering the 2024 campaign.