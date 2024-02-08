NBA Rumors: Celtics Acquire Former First-Rounder From 76ers

Apparently Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wasn’t done after all.

Stevens and company beat the NBA trade deadline buzzer on Thursday afternoon and acquired Jaden Springer from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Boston will send a second-round pick to Philadelphia in the deal.

A first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer has spent his first three seasons with the 76ers. He has played 50 combined games but averaged less than 10 minutes per game in his career.

The 21-year-old Springer averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season, doing so in 12 minutes per game.

Story continues below advertisement

It serves as another move on the margins for the Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA this season. Boston on Wednesday acquired depth big man Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies.