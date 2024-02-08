NBA Rumors: Celtics Target Kelly Olynyk Traded To Boston Rival

There won’t be a reunion between Kelly Olynyk and the Celtics this season after all.

Rumors of Brad Stevens and company’s interest in bringing Olynyk back to Boston date all the way back to December. But a little less than five hours before the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday, Utah shipped the veteran big man to Toronto, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors reportedly are set to acquire Olynyk and 2022 No. 14 overall pick Ochai Agbaji from the Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick. The selection will be the least favorable of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Jazz this summer, per Wojnarowski.

While Olynyk won’t finish out the season in Boston, the deal nonetheless signals a homecoming for the 32-year-old. A 2013 first-round pick by the Celtics, Olynyk was born in Toronto before moving to British Columbia and playing collegiate ball at Gonzaga.

As for the Celtics, fourth-year pro Xavier Tillman was brought in from the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday to bolster the frontcourt. And according to Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer, Boston isn’t expected to make any other trades before the deadline passes.