BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum doesn’t want to participate in the NBA Dunk Contest. But he’s more than glad to see his running mate in Jaylen Brown competing in the event.

Brown reportedly will be one of four contestants — reigning champion Mac McClung, Miami Heat forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin will also be in the event — looking to show off their dunking skills at NBA’s All-Star Weekend next Saturday.

Brown undoubtedly is the marquee name in an underwhelming group that features two G League players and Tatum gave his teammate credit for stepping up to take part in the Dunk Contest.

“I don’t know if officially he’s announced that he’s in, but I think it would be great for him to participate in it,” Tatum said following Boston’s 125-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Wednesday. “Kind of bring back that star power to the dunk contest. We want to see all the big-name guys be in it. That’s how I grew up watching it. I would love for him to be in it, I would love for him to win and I think it would be exciting to see.”

Brown, who will make his third appearance in the All-Star Game the day after the Dunk Contest, will travel to Indianapolis for the festivities alongside Tatum.

While Tatum prefers to watch the event from the sideline, he could find himself in the middle of the action if he provides some assistance to Brown.

“If he asked me I would be open to it,” Tatum said.

It will be on Brown, who is a strong in-game dunker, to come up with flashy slams that not only captivate the judges, but the fans in attendance and those watching from home, too.

Brown might have something special planned, but he sure isn’t letting his teammates know.

“I was trying to get some information out of him, like what are his best dunks and see if I could get some inside info,” Kristaps Porzingis said, per NBC Sports Boston. “But he was being mysterious and he didn’t want to tell yet. I don’t think he knows either. So, we’ll see. He’s going to surprise us for sure.”