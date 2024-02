The Boston Bruins have another member of the 1,000 game club and his name is Brad Marchand.

The B’s captain is the eighth Bruin all-time to hit the 1,000-game mark and only sits 21 games behind Zdeno Chara for seventh most in Boston history.

