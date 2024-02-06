The Boston Bruins notched one last win before the All-Star break, and we’re not talking about the win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hosted by the Bruins and National Grid, the BFit challenge is an event that invites first responders, military members, and people in the community who want to walk, run, or step to benefit First Responder Charities.

NESN’s very own Sophia Jurksztowicz, Billy Jaffe, Andrew Raycroft, and Adam Pellerin were among three of the participants of the BFit challenge.

For more, watch the “Awaken 180 Moment of the Week,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.