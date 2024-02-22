Charlie McAvoy was the hero for the Bruins on Wednesday night, and he might have a new nickname moving forward.

The Edmonton Oilers rallied back in the third period and outscored Boston 3-1 to force overtime. Stuart Skinner was stingy in net against the B’s, especially in overtime when he made a key stop on a James van Riemsdyk breakaway. But McAvoy made a remarkable effort to get into Skinner’s crease and light the lamp to give Boston a 6-5 win at Rogers Place.

“C-Mac does that in overtime, don’t know how to explain it,” Mason Lohrei told reporters, per team-provided video. “Mr. Clutch.”

Whether or not that nickname for McAvoy catches on will depend on the fans, but it’s one the star defenseman is worthy of. McAvoy has come up huge for the Bruins multiple times with either game-winning goals or key stops.

McAvoy’s effort Wednesday night came after he exited the game briefly, and he and Lohrei will be relied upon even more after Matt Grzelcyk’s first-period exit

Boston gets a quick turnaround after its overtime thriller with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. NESN’s full coverage of the contest begins at 8 p.m. ET.