Daniel Jeremiah didn’t recognize the New England Patriots in 2023.

And not just because Bill Belichick’s team was among the worst in the league, which it was. But also because of the lack of buzz at Gillette Stadium.

“Just being in that stadium last year, I didn’t recognize it,” the NFL draft guru said Thursday during his pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call.

“Obviously, the team wasn’t good. But there had been so much energy and juice in that building every other time I’ve been in there, and it was just so flat. And it wasn’t just a bad team, it was a boring team. There’s just no juice, no excitement whatsoever.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremiah believes the Patriots should select a quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, who figure to be selected after Caleb Williams. He would select whoever is there because either of them would bring much-needed excitement back to the organization.

“I look at whichever one’s there, if it’s any of those top three quarterbacks, those guys would bring so much energy and life to your franchise,” Jeremiah said. “It just feels right. You’ve got new leadership in place, it’s kind of this whole new chapter for the New England Patriots.”

Jeremiah added: “I love Marvin Harrison Jr. I love him. He is a great player. But it would be hard with where they’re positioned, with where they’re set up right now at that position, to pass on a quarterback.”

In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah projected the Patriots would select Harrison Jr., the Ohio State wideout, with their third pick. But, again, that’s not what he would do. He also mocked Daniels to the Patriots in mid-January and previously shared he would be “stunned” if New England didn’t grab a quarterback in that spot.