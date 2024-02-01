The Patriots have multiple holes on their roster, but it seems like New England has a clear direction for the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Quarterback is the primary concern for the Patriots, and most mock drafts have them taking Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at third overall.

New England could go with a tackle or wide receiver with its first-round pick and wait on a quarterback in the second or third round. However, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah admitted during Thursday’s Senior Bowl broadcast that he’d be “stunned” if the Patriots don’t draft a quarterback, per Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines.

The NFL draft analyst added he wasn’t “100% sure” if the Commanders would take a quarterback. If that were the case, and if Washington doesn’t trade out of the No. 2 pick, that would give New England the option to draft either Drake Maye or Daniels.

Story continues below advertisement

Jerod Mayo largely has kept it up in the air on what the Patriots will do with the third overall pick. The team doesn’t have an offensive coordinator yet, as of Thursday afternoon, after interviewing or scheduling interviews with at least a dozen candidates. The job reportedly isn’t an attractive option, and it’s not hard to see why after the fiasco Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe caused and had to deal with.

The coaching staff likely will dictate where New England wants to go in this year’s NFL draft, but Robert Kraft also could play a factor if he makes a definitive decision on his franchise’s future.