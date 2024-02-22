Patriots’ DeMarcus Covington Drawn To This Defensive Assistant

FOXBORO, Mass. — DeMarcus Covington does not have extensive experience working with Jerry Montgomery. The Patriots’ first-year defensive coordinator pointed to New England’s joint practices with the Green Bay Packers in August as their lone encounter.

But Covington understands the eye in the sky. And it told him Montgomery was well-deserving of replacing Covington as Patriots defensive line coach.

“I look at how the players play for him. I look at his product on tape,” Covington said at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday when he was introduced as the team’s new defensive coordinator. New England also introduced offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Covington, who plans to call defensive plays in 2024, was an internal elevation after coaching New England’s defensive line the previous four seasons. He’s worked with the Patriots since 2017, getting his start as a coaching assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff.

The experience of coaching the position group surely helped in what Covington was looking for. He found it in Montgomery, who was the Packers defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach the last two seasons. In total, Montgomery worked as Green Bay’s defensive line coach for the last six seasons.

“I look at how Green Bay, their front, when you turn on the tape it’s the style of ball that I want to play,” Covington said. “The style of ball that I look for in a defensive line coach. And then how I would coach it, too.

“When you look at that, that is what really drew me to him. You can see there’s a consistent product that’s put out on tape. We can say all we want to say in the classroom, but with them going out there performing and playing, and those players going out there and doing exactly what he wanted them to do, on a consistent basis. And he was in Green Bay for eight or nine years. That speaks volumes.”

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler during Montgomery’s time in Green Bay, is among those who enjoyed his time working with Montgomery.