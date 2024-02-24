Duke Star Suffers Freak Injury After Opposing Fans Storm Court

Duke star Kyle Filipowski suffered a freak injury Saturday, but it’s one that might start a sport-changing discussion.

Wake Forest upset No. 8 Duke at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which led to the customary storming of the court from Demon Deacons fans. Filipowski was shaken up after a collision with a fan as he walked toward the locker room tunnel. He eventually needed to be helped off the court.

It was an odd situation all around.

Duke F Kyle Filipowski had to be helped off the court as Wake Forest celebrated. pic.twitter.com/vytmK6AJAx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2024

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was quickly able to provide an update on his star, saying Filipowski suffered a sprained ankle. He went one step further, however, calling for a ban on court-storming from college basketball.

“I’m more concerned about the well-being of our guys… when are we gonna ban court storming?” Scheyer asked, per video provided by Will Dalton. “How many times does this need to happen?”

It’s the second such incident of this season.

Caitlin Clark, the reigning women’s national player of the year, inadvertently collided with an Ohio State fan as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following the team’s upset win over Iowa last month.

