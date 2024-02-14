The Boston Bruins had a hard-fought battle Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but ultimately fell short during the shootout.

While the loss was disappointing, there was one major storyline throughout the entirety of the game. Captain Brad Marchand played his 1,000th career game, all of which were with the Bruins. In his milestone game, he recorded two assists in the second period.

For more from the B’s loss to the Bolts, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.