What Jimmie Johnson Must Do To Earn Spot In 2024 Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson on Wednesday night had a chance to secure a spot in the 2024 Daytona 500 — but the NASCAR legend came up short.

Johnson failed to post one of the two fastest qualifying times for non-charter drivers looking to compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The two spots were claimed by Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan, both of whom are locked into Sunday’s race.

But Johnson still can land a spot in the Daytona 500 lineup. In fact, the seven-time Cup Series champion still controls his own destiny.

It all comes down to Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

If Johnson finishes ahead of J.J. Yeley in their 60-lap duel, the 48-year-old will be guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500. It won’t matter what happens in the other duel.

However, if Yeley finishes ahead of both Johnson and Alfredo, Johnson would need David Ragan to beat both Kaz Grala and B.J. McLeod in the other duel for him to earn a Daytona 500 spot. So, it would behoove the two-time Daytona 500 winner to take care of business in his own duel.

Johnson will compete in the first duel, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.