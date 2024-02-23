How Kendrick Bourne Reportedly Approaching Patriots Free Agency

The Patriots have multiple internal free agents to decide on, and Kendrick Bourne likely is near the top of the list.

New England can use the franchise tag on Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger or Hunter Henry but securing a high-end wide receiver would add more security under first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

It seemed like the Patriots were on their way to re-signing Bourne when his agent Henry Organ posted an Instagram story of him and the 28-year-old walking to Gillette Stadium with the song “New Money” by Migos. However, a new contract might not be on its way so soon.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston posted to X on Friday, while citing sources, to not expect a new deal between New England and Bourne. Wilson added the seven-year wideout will “test the market where strong interest is expected.”

Bourne suffered a season-ending knee injury in the middle of the 2023 season but is expected to be ready in time for training camp. The wide receiver spent the past three seasons with the Patriots where he was one of the team’s most dynamic receivers, even when he didn’t receive consistent playing time.

New England has plenty of cap space to go after a star wide receiver like Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr., but there could be enough money to retain Bourne, whose market value is expected to net him at least $5 million a season, according to Spotrac.

Tough decisions will need to be made this offseason, and that will include how lead executive Eliot Wolf wants to mold the receiving corps.