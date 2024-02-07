The Patriots had a variety of roles open up when deciding to part ways with Bill Belichick in January, and have begun filling them with a number of outside hires.

It’s a wonder whether New England is doing its due diligence, however.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf is running the show in New England, which is something that has become apparent throughout the week and essentially and was confirmed through a report Wednesday. How did it become apparent, you ask?

He’s hiring a bunch of former colleagues.

New England has brought in a number of Wolf’s former colleagues in the last few days, including senior executive Alonzo Highsmith, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. Scott Peters, who missed Wolf by one season in Cleveland, reportedly was also added as offensive line coach after working with Highsmith, Van Pelt and Montgomery.

That’s a lot of overlap for what’s supposed to be a new coaching staff. It more closely resembles a mashup of the Browns and Patriots’ staffs from last season.

The Patriots haven’t solely relied on coaches and executives with ties to Wolf, but special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and administrative addition Bobby Brown are the only outside additions who previously didn’t work with him. It’s always nice to have continuity, but one might be lead to believe New England isn’t exploring much outside its comfort zone. There’s also an argument to be made this is what the Patriots have had to do, with their openings not being as desired as they might have hoped.

The Patriots clearly have a plan, but it remains to be seen whether or not they’re following the path to contention or just making the easiest moves.