Kendrick Bourne already made it well known his preference is to re-sign this offseason with the New England Patriots.

But there haven’t been as many updates on the health of Bourne, who had his season come to a premature end after tearing his ACL in a Week 8 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne set the record straight Tuesday on where he stands with his recovery when The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin caught up with the wide receiver in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

“Going very well,” Bourne told Volin. “Just recovering every day. Got my quad popping. Things looking good, walking, moving. Just ahead of schedule, so I’m feeling really good.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne was well on his way to a career season before getting injured. He amassed 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

Bourne has been a reliable piece in an otherwise inept Patriots offense during his three seasons with New England. But despite his solid production, it’s unclear what type of free-agent market the 28-year-old will have coming off a significant injury.

It’s been reported that the Patriots have been “in contact” with Bourne on a new deal this offseason. But even though Bourne reiterated his stance that he wants to return to the Patriots, he’s not taking anything for granted when it comes to his upcoming free agency.

“Just to see what happens,” Bourne said. “I love where I’m at. I love my team, and just open to see what happens. But free agency is an open book, so we’ll see what happens. If I’m still with the Patriots or I go somewhere else, you know I got good energy. I’m ready to do whatever I need to do.”