Justin Fields Reveals If He Wants To Return To Bears Next Season

Justin Fields is the biggest name floated in the NFL trade market this offseason, and the Bears quarterback opened up about his future on Wednesday.

Chicago holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. It traded the top selection last year to the Carolina Panthers, but it appears the Bears this year are considering moving on from Fields to draft his successor Caleb Williams.

The Bears haven’t made known publicly their intentions at quarterback, but there reportedly is an idea of what teams would need to offer to acquire Fields in a trade. The New England Patriots are among teams linked to a potential blockbuster deal with Chicago, and Fields made headlines when it was discovered he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

He revealed this week on The 33rd Team’s “St. Brown Bros Podcast” that he simply wanted to unwind from football and take a break from football. Fields didn’t seem to understand why fans obsess over athletes’ social media activity, but he did address where he prefers to play next season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course, I want to stay,” Fields told the St. Brown brothers. “I can’t see myself playing in another place, but if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there, they’re great, and the people. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over so whatever happens happens. But the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Let me know if I’m getting traded. Let me know if I’m staying this and that because I like watching film in the offseason.”

Yes, Justin Fields unfollowed the Bears on IG



He explained why …



Full episode goes live tomorrow on our YouTube 🍿 https://t.co/hhSX94ieLd pic.twitter.com/mbAA8igCaf — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 21, 2024

It would appear Fields is putting all the pressure on the Bears front office to make their move and to direct any fan reaction at them after stating his intentions for the 2024 season. He also might have thrown an indirect shot at Kyler Murray.

Chicago officials are expected to speak at the NFL Scouting Combine, so there likely will be more Fields rumors surfacing next month.