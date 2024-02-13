If Patriots Interested In Justin Fields, It Seems This Team Is Clear Competition

The New England Patriots might make sense for quarterback Justin Fields.

But so might the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have jumped up the betting board and now are considered the favorite to trade for the Chicago Bears quarterback. DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday listed Pittsburgh at -125 on Fields’ next-team prices. The Steelers were 16-1 last week and +550 on Monday.

The market’s movement comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted a Bears-Steelers trade could be in play. While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, Schefter said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Fields.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know Pittsburgh is going to get out and get some type of quarterback,” Schefter told McAfee. “Whether that’s Ryan Tannehill, whether that’s Russell Wilson, whether that’s Justin Fields. Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields. We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason in the coming weeks.”

The Steelers just so happened to cut veteran signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky the same day, confirming the quarterback room will look different in 2024. Kenny Pickett currently headlines the depth chart, but that doesn’t mean the 2022 first-rounder will maintain the starting job.

Another reason Fields makes sense for the Steelers is newly-hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Fields would give Smith, who loves to lean on the ground game and mix in play-action, a dual-threat option behind center.

As for the Patriots, some have questioned whether New England could try to acquire Fields. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has the Patriots trading their No. 3 overall pick for Fields and Chicago’s No. 9 pick. Others have wondered if Fields could be sent to New England for a different Day 2 pick.

Story continues below advertisement

New England has the fourth-shortest odds for Fields, The Patriots are behind the Steelers, Bears (2-1) and Atlanta Falcons (6-1).