The Patriots need a Plan B if they aren’t sold on taking a quarterback with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They can’t simply run it back with Mac Jones or sign a washed-up quarterback like Ryan Tannehill.

Of all the realistic options, Justin Fields probably is the best.

Multiple reports indicate the Chicago Bears plan to trade Fields and use the No. 1 overall pick to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. But what would the Patriots, or any other team, need to pay in a trade for Fields?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight in a column published Thursday.

“Fields … would probably be a Day 2 pick and a Day 3 pick,” Breer wrote. “Then, you have to make a decision on whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, which would give you two years of runway to figure out whether or not he’s your guy at a price of about $25 million ($3.2 million for next year, and around $21 million or so for the fifth-year option).”

Whether Fields is worth that kind of trade package is up for debate. The 2021 first-round pick is an undeniably talented player, but he hasn’t proven capable of making NFL-caliber throws consistently.

Nevertheless, should explore all quarterback options in this offseason, including a potential deal for Fields.

