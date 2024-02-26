The anticipation of when top Boston Red Sox prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will reach the big leagues grows with each passing day.

Red Sox fans are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the futures of the franchise, but it looks like they’ll have to keep waiting for that to happen.

The Athletic’s Keith Law discussed with Jen McCaffrey the MLB timelines of the much-talked-about trio and it doesn’t seem like Mayer, Anthony or Teel have a great shot to be in a Red Sox uniform at any point this season.

“Ideally, 2025 for all of them,” Law told McCaffrey. “Teel could surface this year if all goes well — we certainly have precedent for college position players getting to the majors that quickly — but that’s such a brutal position that I’d rather see him have a great season that ends in Triple-A and then get more time off in September/October than have him make a cursory appearance in the majors.

“I’d guess Teel first, then Mayer, then Anthony, with the last two closer to each other in debut dates than Mayer is to Teel. Of course, that presumes Mayer has a healthy 2024.”

Law views Mayer, who the Red Sox drafted No. 4 overall in 2021 draft, as Boston’s top prospect. The 21-year-old shortstop had a down 2023 campaign due to a shoulder injury that ended his season only two days into August. He batted just .236 last season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Anthony’s been on a rapid ascension due to a breakout season last year, which was the 19-year-old’s first full professional campaign. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound outfielder played at three levels in the Red Sox farm system in 2023, batting .294 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 54 games with Greenville. That earned Anthony a promotion and he turned in a tremendous 10-game showing with Portland, notching a .343 batting average with one home run and eight RBIs.

Teel last season was catching for the University of Virginia before the Red Sox selected him 14th overall. The 22-year-old impressed right away and went from college baseball to Portland in a matter of months. Teel showed he could handle that level, batting .323 with one home run and 11 RBIs in the small sample size of nine games.

There’s much to like about these three prospects, which makes waiting for the day they put on a Red Sox uniform the toughest part.