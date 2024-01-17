BOSTON — The Red Sox are hosting their 2024 Rookie Development Program this week, and the big questions throughout Wednesday’s media availability revolved around Marcelo Mayer’s health.

The organization’s most highly regarded prospect is coming off a rough season, after all.

The 21-year-old missed the back half of last season with a shoulder injury, which he’s gone on to blame himself for. Mayer played hurt for nearly four months, which caused the injury to worsen and ultimately sideline him for a number of months.

“I just got to a point where I couldn’t really go anymore,” Mayer told reporters. “I think that’s on me, for not really knowing my body. … I’m looking forward to getting past it. My shoulder’s in a great spot, I’ve been swinging — started swinging a few days ago. It feels good as ever, so I’m excited.”

The Red Sox have been cautious with Mayer, as you would expect to be the case with a high-level prospect. That means it’s been a lengthy process, however, which has forced him to miss a few opportunities — including attending Trevor Story’s camp last week.

“I’d say I’ve been a little bit surprised, but not worried,” Mayer said. “I know my body now and I’m in a great spot. It was a decision I made with the front office, that it’s best to continue to rehab and get stronger. I wish I was at Story’s camp. It would have been cool to be in Dallas with those guys, but I’ve got to handle business first with my shoulder.”

In 111 plate appearances before the injury, Mayer slashed .337/.414/.582 with 15 extra-base hits and a 21.6% strikeout percentage, according to Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com. In 243 plate appearances after, he slashed .190/.256/.366 with 19 extra-base hits and a 25.5% strikeout percentage.

It was a stark decline, but if Mayer is to be believed, he’s in for a quick turnaround in 2024.