LeBron James’ future with the Lakers is uncertain, and it appears Los Angeles will do anything to ensure the future Basketball Hall of Famer doesn’t leave.

The 39-year-old has a short window left in his NBA career, and he would like to end his legendary run in the league with at least one more championship to match legends like Kobe Bryant.

It’s unknown if Los Angeles can provide that opportunity given Anthony Davis’ injury history and the Lakers’ lack of flexibility with their salary cap. The Golden State Warriors reportedly tried to trade for James, but that deal never came to fruition.

The four-time MVP has a player option next season, so the decision ultimately will be up to him. It’s a decision James refuses to speak on publicly, and the speculation will continue to mount for dream teams that could sign James this offseason. But there will be another factor teams will keep their eye on.

“Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that James might want out, but they’re also focused on the Bronny James factor, which continues to loom large,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, Jovan Buha wrote Wednesday. “James has been talking for years now about the dream scenario of playing with his oldest son who, if he chooses, can leave USC this summer and enter the draft. The idea, then, is that any team that wants to up its chances of landing James should make it a priority to go after Bronny first.”

Bronny James hasn’t had the greatest freshman season for the Trojans. USC is 3-10 in the Pac-12 as of Thursday. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 5.8 points and 2.6 assists in 20.9 minutes in 16 games this season. He might be best served to play another season in college to boost his draft stock.

But if Bronny James isn’t a lottery pick, that could benefit the Lakers, who are considering drafting LeBron James’ son to entice the superstar to stay, according to The Athletic, citing a “high-ranking team source.” Los Angeles could have a 2024 first-round pick by way of the Davis trade with the Pelicans if New Orleans chooses that pick or defers to 2025.

The Lakers also could try to acquire a star like Trae Young to get LBJ to stay, but as conference tournaments arrive in college basketball, there might be LA fans keeping a keen eye on what Bronny James’ next move is after USC’s season concludes.