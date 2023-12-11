Everyone Made Same Joke After Bronny James’ College Debut

LeBron James has been there and done that in the basketball world, but his son on Sunday achieved something he never has and never will.

Bronny James, the oldest child of the Los Angeles Lakers star, made his college basketball debut in USC’s matchup with Long Beach State. The 19-year-old came off the bench and was limited to only 16 minutes of playing time, but he made his presence felt with four points, three rebounds and two assists.

Those four points didn’t mean much in the Trojans’ 84-79 loss, but they represented the first NCAA buckets ever scored by a member of the James family. Hoops fans were quick to point that out after Bronny entered the stat sheet.

Despite the loss, Bronny officially has more NCAA points than his dad LeBron. 😅 pic.twitter.com/CZLvFKNHK6 — theScore (@theScore) December 10, 2023

Bronny already has more college points than some NBA LEGENDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/pEnhnNP9de — PlaymakerU (@playmakerU) December 10, 2023

Bronny has more college points than his father pic.twitter.com/rCdrjQ28KH — Dlo 🇩🇴 (@KidFromDaBronx_) December 10, 2023

bronny already got more college points than his dad😭😭😭😭 — bryant🦦 (@bryslizzy) December 10, 2023

bronny already has more points than his father in college, give him the crown now — Kaleb (@KoreanPxnda) December 11, 2023

Bronny has more points in college than Lebron 😂😂😂 — Mamba Mentality 🐍 (@Master__Wheeler) December 11, 2023

It proved to be an eventful weekend for the James family. One day before Bronny’s first game at USC, LeBron logged 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers top the Indiana Pacers in the championship game of the inaugural NBA in-season tournament.