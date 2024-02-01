Must Watch? Celtics-Lakers Just Got Incredibly Boring

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will meet Thursday night at TD Garden, with some of the league’s brightest stars slated to take the court between the fierce rivals.

The Celtics will roll out a litany of current, former and future All-Stars, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White all suiting up for Boston.

The Lakers will be led by… Austin Reaves and… Rui Hachimura?

If you haven’t caught on by now, we’re being sarcastic.

Those with tickets for Thursday’s contest will be mightily disappointed to hear that Los Angeles’ two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were ruled out just hours prior to tip. James is dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, while Davis has a major case of Davis bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms, according to Chris Haynes of Turner Sports.

In other words, they’re sore and resting up.

It’s a wildly disappointing reality for basketball fans, as the Celtics are now expected to put together an absolute beatdown on national television. That might be fun, at least.