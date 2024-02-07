Celtics Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Not Only Jazz Player On Boston’s Radar

The Boston Celtics don’t have much flexibility before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but they still can add an impact player to help their pursuit of a championship.

Boston can use its $6.2 million traded player exception from the Grant Williams trade to acquire players, who most likely will be a depth option.

It’s possible president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will do business with his predecessor Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz. Multiple reports have linked Kelly Olynyk to the C’s. He would add center depth behind Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, who might need rest before the postseason.

But Olynyk might not be the only Utah player Boston is interested in.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones identified three Jazz players to watch before the trade deadline. Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson were named as well as forward Simone Fontecchio.

“Utah’s starting small forward has emerged as a serious trade target for two contending teams, according to multiple league sources: The Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics,” Jones wrote. “Both teams need to strengthen their respective second units, and Fontecchio has an easy salary number for Phoenix and Boston to get to as he is in the final year of a contract that pays him $3.1 million annually.”

Fontecchio shot 39.1% from three in 50 games this season on 4.7 attempts per game. The 28-year-old is a solid wing defender and would add more depth at the position behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The question will be what Utah would want back for the Italian forward.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is confident in his roster, and Stevens probably doesn’t want to upset the balance of his team. But Stevens showed last offseason he’s willing to make big moves if it maximizes Boston’s opportunity to win an NBA championship.