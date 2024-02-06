Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark clearly enjoyed his time working with former defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. And with Montgomery reportedly leaving Green Bay for the New England Patriots, the Pro Bowler lauded the veteran assistant.

“Patriots got a GREAT one,” Clark posted Monday night on X, formerly known as Twitter. “congrats J Mo.”

While the hiring of Montgomery has not yet been announced by the Patriots, Montgomery himself all but confirmed his new location in his reply to Clark.

“I appreciate you K.C.” Montgomery responded. “continue to do great things. Continue to lead that front only big things to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

I appreciate you K.C. continue to do great things. Continue to lead that front only big things to come. https://t.co/jn4UQqqi93 — Jerry Montgomery (@GB_CoachMont) February 6, 2024

Montgomery interviewed with the Patriots on Saturday, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard. He travels to Foxboro, Mass. after working the last nine seasons for the Packers. Montgomery served as the defensive line coach since 2018 and took over as run game coordinator in 2022.