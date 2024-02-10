Matthew Judon Makes Simple Request To Patriots Offense

After suffering a season-ending bicep injury in Week 4, Matthew Judon watched the offense consistently stall out for the New England Patriots in a 4-13 season.

The Patriots tallied the third-fewest yards and tied the Carolina Panthers for the lowest point production (13.9 points per game) in football during the 2023 season. Between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback, the Patriots offense constantly left the defense out to have to play a near-perfect game every week.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Judon has just one wish for his offensive teammates, regardless of who plays quarterback for the Patriots.

“Honestly, I don’t care,” Judon said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” on Thursday. “It sounds terrible. I just want our offense to score points. Score points and sustain drives. Regardless if that’s Mac, Zappe or somebody else. I don’t care.”

The Pro Bowl defender still sees capabilities in the current quarterbacks on the Patriots roster while challenging them to elevate their play.

“I think both Mac and Zappe have the talent to do it,” Judon added. “They just have to do it. That’s going to be up to them.”

Judon enters a contract year as the Patriots look to respond in 2024 under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.