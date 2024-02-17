Matthew Judon Begins Recruiting Ex-Ravens Teammate To Patriots

It’s an important offseason for Matthew Judon, but that didn’t stop him Saturday from putting his general manager hat back on for the Patriots.

The 32-year-old enters the final year of his contract with New England, and he’s kept things up in the air when it comes to his future with the franchise. But he’s still expressed excitement for new head coach Jerod Mayo and what he wants to see the team do with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Judon put on his GM hat last offseason and tried to recruit the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Devin White and DeAndre Hopkins to New England. Those efforts didn’t end well, but perhaps it might work better with his former Baltimore Ravens teammate.

A Ravens blog aggregated the idea of Marlon Humphrey getting cut to save $11.75 million in cap space. And it was a post Judon caught wind of.

Story continues below advertisement

“I like this move I think the patriots 44 is open,” Judon posted on X.

I like this move I think the patriots 44 is open 😊😊 https://t.co/GUNkMnB3br — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 17, 2024

Humphrey only played 10 games in 2023 after undergoing foot surgery to start the season and suffering a calf injury at the end of the season. But the cornerback is an All-Pro talent who the Patriots could consider paring with Jonathan Jones and Christian Gonzalez, who is coming off a season-ending injury.

This would be dependent on whether the Ravens make the post-June 1 transaction, but it should be encouraging for New England fans that Judon still is trying to recruit top talent to the Patriots in his contract year.