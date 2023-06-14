Patriots Continue DeAndre Hopkins Recruitment With Dinner Pitch

The Patriots welcomed free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to New England for a visit on Wednesday, which is scheduled to span two days.

The Patriots have surely packed Hopkins’ schedule full of things to do and see across those 48 hours, but a pair of defenders have extended an open invitation in case he finds himself in need of a bite to eat.

“Let’s grab dinner (DeAndre Hopkins),” Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson tweeted Wednesday. “Me (and Matthew Judon) on the way.”

Though the expectation is Hopkins will leave New England without signing a contract, the Patriots are doing everything in their power to make Foxboro feel like home for the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Mac Jones has explained how the Patriots would “love” to have Hopkins, while Judon has been on the recruiting trail for months.

If New England does wind up adding Hopkins, perhaps it lets Wilson or Judon write dinner off as a business expense.