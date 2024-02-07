Robert Kraft said the New England Patriots would appoint a leader of their personnel department after they gained insight into internal and external options. After weeks of speculation, they apparently have made a decision.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Eliot Wolf appears to be in charge of the Patriots personnel department. There was no word on Wolf’s specific title.

It should not come as a major surprise as Wolf and Matt Groh figured to be New England’s top internal candidates.

According to Rapoport, Wolf will have control of the 53-man roster and work closely with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. He also will lead and collaborate with senior personnel advisor Pat Stewart, newly-hired senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith and Groh. Groh will mostly handle college scouting, per Rapoport.

Story continues below advertisement

more nfl

Patriots Reportedly Bring Back Familiar Face For Front Office Role

by Dakota Randall 1 Min Read

Could Andy Reid Pass Bill Belichick In GOAT Debate? It’s Real Possibility

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

Patriots Rumors: Longtime NFL Executive Joining Front Office

by Keagan Stiefel 1 Min Read

The development surfaces after Wolf’s fingerprints have been on a few recent hires, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and Highsmith.

The 41-year-old Wolf previously spent 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and served two seasons as the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Browns.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Patriots Reportedly Hire O-Line Coach With MMA Background

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images