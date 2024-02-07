Robert Kraft said the New England Patriots would appoint a leader of their personnel department after they gained insight into internal and external options. After weeks of speculation, they apparently have made a decision.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Eliot Wolf appears to be in charge of the Patriots personnel department. There was no word on Wolf’s specific title.

It should not come as a major surprise as Wolf and Matt Groh figured to be New England’s top internal candidates.

According to Rapoport, Wolf will have control of the 53-man roster and work closely with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. He also will lead and collaborate with senior personnel advisor Pat Stewart, newly-hired senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith and Groh. Groh will mostly handle college scouting, per Rapoport.

The development surfaces after Wolf’s fingerprints have been on a few recent hires, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and Highsmith.

The 41-year-old Wolf previously spent 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and served two seasons as the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Browns.